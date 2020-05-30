Six high school students who have "inspired others through their deeds and strength of character" have been named Young Heroes by Louisiana Public Broadcasting.
In addition, to be selected, the students must excel in academics, have "given significantly of themselves through public service, overcome adversity (and) exhibited extraordinary heroism," an LPB news release says.
This is the 25th year of Louisiana Young Heroes program. The honorees are:
- Anthony Chiasson, 10th grade, Catholic High School, Baton Rouge
- Claire Holder, 12th grade, St. Joseph’s Academy, Baton Rouge
- Lillian DeJean, 12th grade, home-schooled in Lafayette
- Garrett Sanders, 12th grade, Hammond High Magnet School, Hammond
- Caleb Lewis, 12th grade, Northlake Christian School, Covington
- Riley Marze, 10th grade, Leesville High School, Leesville
Chiasson's life was saved when, as a baby, he received a liver transplant from his father’s organ donation. Although he continues to face medical challenges, Chiasson works to raise awareness through the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency about organ, tissue and eye donation.
Holder, who received the SJA Community Service Award, has volunteered more 400 hours with community organizations that include the American Heart Association, Baton Rouge Minority Firefighters, Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, Society of St. Vincent DePaul, Southside Assisted Living Facility and Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure. She has also been recognized for her leadership through numerous youth, academic and sports organizations.
DeJean, who advocates for disabled persons, has an unspecified autoimmune disease and a mitochondrial disorder. She received the Lafayette Parish Disability Awareness Committee's Outstanding Youth Leadership Award and the Governor’s Outstanding Leadership in Disabilities Youth of the Year Award.
Sanders has maintained a 4-point grade-point average while coordinating food drives, raising money to buy children Christmas gifts, volunteering at a local hospital, organizing school supply drives and volunteering with the parish, regional, state and national 4-H programs. He built two blessing boxes in Hammond to provide items to those who may need them. The premise is to "take what you need, and leave what you can."
Lewis, who has persevered after a traumatic brain injury, does humanitarian aid work. He's also one of the country’s youngest college soccer referees. An honor roll student, Lewis has earned his private plane pilot's license.
Marze was born with Turner's syndrome, a chromosomal disorder that can cause developmental problem. He's involved in many school organizations, and enjoys serving at the senior citizens' luncheon, visiting nursing homes and has served on the Mayor's Youth Council.
The honorees and their families will be recognized on Louisiana Young Heroes Day later this year. The day will include breakfast at LPB’s television studios and a luncheon in their honor where they will receive special awards and recognition, the release says.
What is $28,800?
Zachary's Shawn Buell brought home $28,800 from his two days on "Jeopardy!".
The shows aired May 21-22. On the first day, Buell won the game when he got right the answer for final "Jeopardy" by knowing that the military's slang term for high-ranking officials is "brass." His winnings totaled $24,801.
Day 2 didn't turn out as well for Buell, a senior civil engineer at Stanley Consultants in Baton Rouge.
The final question that day — "This state borders three other states with Ivy League schools, but doesn't have one itself" — tripped up Buell. He bet $6,201 of his $10,200 on "Connecticut." The correct answer? Vermont, leaving the Louisiana contestant with just $3,999 for the day.
"Jeopardy!" airs at 4:30 p.m. weekdays on WBRZ.
SLU's TV channel 'best'
The Southeastern Channel took first place “best of South” honors for the second year in a row and for the third time in the past five years at the recent Southeast Journalism Conference in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
The school's five wins for “best TV station” since 2013 are the most of any university in the southeast region of the U.S. During that span, when the channel didn't win first place, it took second place.
The SEJC is made up of 39 universities from Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and North Carolina.
The Southeastern Channel also won third place for “best college video newscast” for “Northshore News.”
In the individual categories, Chris Rosato, of Mandeville, won third place for “best television journalist in the South,” while Dylan Domangue, of Houma, placed fifth in the same category.