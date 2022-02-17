Last week, Lafayette student Stephen Privat won $14,300 in his quarterfinal win on "Jeopardy! National College Championship." Baton Rouge competitor Liz Feltner topped that, walking away with $16,800 three nights later.
Both Privat, a junior at LSU, and Feltner, a senior at Northeastern University in Boston, advanced to the semifinals of the special limited "Jeopardy!" series, hosted by Mayim Bialik ("The Big Bang Theory").
Privat will compete in the first night of semifinals at 7 p.m. Thursday on ABC. Feltner follows at the same time on Friday.
Feltner, a political science and business administration major, told Bialik she serves as a campus tour guide, and has been photobombed by the university's president and its Huskie mascot.
Feltner had a slow start in "Jeopardy!'s" first round, but gained momentum in the double Jeopardy! and headed into final Jeopardy! tied at $8,400 with Howard University's Jess Agyepong.
Under the category of word origins, here was the deciding question: In 1793, a French clergyman called the destruction of libararies and scultpures this, using the name of a 5th century tribe.
Wagering it all, Feltner came up with "What is vandalism?" Correctamundo.
The all-new college competition is featuring contestants from 36 colleges and universities across the country battling for the $250,000 grand prize. The second-place finisher earns $100,000, third place $50,000 and fourth place $35,000.
For more info, go to jeopardy.com.