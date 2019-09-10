Showtime's first true crime docu-series, "Murder in the Bayou," debuts at 8 p.m. Friday and takes viewers to Jennings to revisit the “Jeff Davis 8” case.
Between 2005 and 2009, the bodies of eight women were discovered in drainage canals and on back roads in and around the rural Jefferson Davis Parish town. Their murders remain unsolved.
"Murder in the Bayou," which airs at 8 p.m., is inspired by Ethan Brown's New York Times best-selling book by the same name. Matthew Galkin ("Kevorkian") directs.
Check out a trailer for the five-part series here: https://youtu.be/23C6op4A2JU. Editor's note: Some language may be offensive.
"In examining the lives of the young female victims — and the violent sex and drug trade they were a part of — the series uncovers the secrets of this troubled town lurking just below the surface," a Showtime release says.