From educational docs to guilty pleasures, you've got another quarantined weekend of TV watching in front of you.
Streaming services aside, is there anything to be found on "regular" TV (via cable, satellite or antennae, I mean)?
Here are five options:
Play ball!
- "MLB Baseball Classics," 2 p.m. Saturday, FOX. It's the Chicago Cubs vs. the Cleveland Indians in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series. Yes, it's deja vu all over again as the networks get creative to give you your Saturday sports fix.
Love is in the air
- "Just My Type," 8 p.m. Saturday, Hallmark Channel. Escape for two hours with the premiere of this romantic drama starring Bethany Joy Lenz and Brett Dalton. In this one, "Vanessa interviews author Martin Clayborne and reevaluates her writing career," the movie synopsis states. Sure we know how it ends, but it's always a sweet ride getting there.
Comic royalty
- "Vagrant Queen," 8 p.m. Saturday, Syfy. It's the series premiere for this sci-fi adventure based on the 2018 comic book by the same name. In the first episode, titled "A Royal Ass-Kicking," "former queen Elida is cornered by her nemesis, so an old friend comes to her aid, bringing big news," according to the show's synopsis.
Catch a classic
- "Citizen Kane," 7 p.m. Sunday, TCM. The 1941 Orson Welles masterpiece surrounds late newspaper tycoon Charles Foster Kane, whose last word was "rosebud." But what did he mean? Reporter Jerry Thompson is on the story.
Garth and Gershwin
- "Garth Brooks: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song," 8 p.m. Sunday, LPB. The two-hour tribute honors country music icon Brooks as he receives the 2020 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song in Washington, D.C. Brooks is the youngest recipient of the prestigious award.