A watch party for History's "Forged in Fire" will start at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Streetside Market, 201 W. Thomas St., Hammond.
Family and friends of Loranger's Cade Jenkins are gathering to see the 18-year-old Southeastern Louisiana University student compete on the 8 p.m. episode of the show, titled "French Pioneer Sword."
The competition series pits four master bladesmen as they try to recreate some of history's most iconic edged weapons, according to History.
"Four smiths are out on the farm to salvage steel from old farm equipment to make classic chef knives. Only two smiths will slice and dice their way to the final round where they must forge the iconic Rooster Head French Pioneer Sword. Find out which smith will cook up a sword worthy of victory, earning the title of Forged in Fire Champion and a check for $10,000," the episode synopsis states.
Jenkins, a freshman majoring in industrial technology, filmed the "Forged" episode in August. Jenkins is owner and operator of Jenkins' Blacksmithing, a family business he took over from his grandfather, who started the Loranger business in 1976.
"You'll see me compete against three really great guys," Jenkins says in a Facebook video.