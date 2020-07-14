Baton Rouge native Louis Herthum will guest-star on the season finale of "Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story" at 9 p.m. Tuesday on USA Network.
Herthum ("Murder She Wrote," "Longmire," "Westworld") will portray lead defense attorney Jack Earley, who's representing murder defendant Broderick. This season, the anthology series, based on real events, has focused on Betty and Dan Broderick's marriage and bitter divorce. It's all led up to Broderick's well-publicized trial for murdering her ex, played by Christian Slater, and his new wife, Linda Kolkena (Rachel Keller) while they slept. The 1991 trial in San Diego marked Court TV's first gavel-to-gavel coverage.
Like Herthum, Earley also has a connection to Louisiana — he graduated from Loyola Law School in New Orleans.
In the episode titled "Perception is Reality," "empathy from strangers allows Betty to avoid facing what she's done — until she can't anymore," according to a show synopsis.