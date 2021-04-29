They're back!
Ponchatoula's Crovetto family might look familiar to regular "Family Feud" viewers.
Competing on the syndicated game show episode airing on Nov. 17, the Crovettos lost on the final question of their first game. Usually that means bye-bye, but showrunners liked their enthusiasm.
"They said we made for 'good 'TV' and asked us to stay to film again," family matriarch Mary Beth Crovetto said.
The family shot four more episodes the next day. Those shows will air Thursday, Friday, Monday and Tuesday.
The show's format has host/comedian Steve Harvey asking the two competing families of five to guess the most popular answers to survey questions on everything from dogs to dynamite, wives to washing machines.
Mary Beth Crovetto confesses to being a game show addict. In 2006, she won $20,000 and a cruise to the Leeward Islands on "Wheel of Fortune." After that, the family — which also includes Crovetto's husband, Kevin, and their children Greg, Mary Anna (Jambon) and Alexandra — set its sights on "Feud."
Here, Crovetto, principal at Ponchatoula Junior High School, discusses the family's experience playing the "Feud."
There's often a long delay between film dates and air dates. How long ago did you shoot these episodes?
We auditioned during the Thanksgiving holidays in November 2019. When we were selected, we were originally scheduled to film in Los Angeles, California, over Easter break 2020. But, because of COVID-19, filming was halted. Eventually, we flew to Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, to film in August 2020. The studios were beautiful. There were at least 10 soundstages, each named for famous actors: Cicely Tyson, Oprah Winfrey, Will Smith, etc.
What were the circumstances of your family being invited back? Did they say if they do this often?
When we auditioned in New Orleans and when we competed, we were very animated and willing to just say what was on our minds. We were relaxed and just having fun. I don't think in usual circumstances teams are asked to remain; however, because we had to pass COVID tests and stay quarantined for three days before filming, I assume it was easier for them to keep families in the studio who were COVID-free instead of continuing to bring in new families.
How was the filming process, specifically concerning COVID guidelines?
These were very long days. The contestants had to be the audience due to COVID, so even when we weren't filming, we were in the audience cheering. We had to sit in rows of five with our family members and couldn't mingle with the other contestants because of social distancing guidelines. The "Family Feud" producers were diligent in keeping the set and holding areas clean and sanitized. There is one point where I ran into the audience to give everyone a "high-five," so I broke protocol … but only for a few seconds.
Was the experience what you expected?
I knew to expect long days, but we were all very exhausted after the filming. We flew in on a Friday in order to take the COVID test. We then had to wait at the hotel Friday-Sunday to see if we tested negative. Early Monday morning, we were taken to the studios and stayed there until 9 at night. Then, back up and at it again on Tuesday. We have to show enthusiasm and energy the whole day, so we were all very tired. It's emotionally draining to engage all day. But, we loved every minute of it.
Show rules prohibit your discussing any winnings, but would you say that you redeemed yourselves?
Well, obviously, our first show ended without a win, but we do get to come back four more nights. Greg and I were the first to play fast-money, but the producer told us we think too much alike. She asked us to change up the fast-money players to two of us who are more opposites, so the next two games Alexandra and I played and we did very well. But, to be honest, we were all just excited to play the game. When we won $5 a point, we were happy to at least take home some money. We did get better at it, though.
Are you planning watch parties?
We haven't planned any watch parties with large groups, but most of our family members have had both COVID vaccines, so we are comfortable gathering together to watch. We also have friends all over the country who plan to watch, including in Washington, Texas, Ohio, South Carolina and New York.
How was meeting host Steve Harvey? He seems like a lot of fun.
He is as personable and funny in person as he is on TV. During commercial breaks, he would do some of his stand-up comedy routines and have everyone in the audience crying with laughter. As we played the game, he asked us about ourselves and our lives. He told a lot of stories and tried to relate to the players and the audience. It takes about 2 hours to film one 22-minute show, so he works very hard. Winning was a lot of fun, but personally meeting Steve Harvey and joking with him was the best part of the experience for all of us.