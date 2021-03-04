As I flip through all that the streaming services have to offer, like a tiger in a cage, I find myself circling back to series I’ve already watched. Amid those is a bit of a forgotten gem: SciFi original “Z Nation.”
I remembered finding "Z Nation" a few years ago when I was burnt out from the nonsense “The Walking Dead” had become, but not quite done with the zombie apocalypse genre. Just as it did back then, the show drew me in with its effective blending of the high-stakes part and parcel with the end of the world and absurdist, dark humor.
The setup is a familiar one: Survivors of a zombie virus band together to keep on surviving. This particular band is tasked with getting Murphy, a convict and the only survivor of a zombie bite, from New York to California so scientists can use his blood and re-create a vaccine for the virus.
In the first episode, there is a zombie baby. The first time I watched, I laughed out loud and got on board with the show and whatever it wanted to do. To my delight, the main crew gets into a lot of zany circumstances. There are radioactive zombies, zombie weed, a town run by Insane Clown Posse juggalos, and much more. Plus, Murphy turns blue at one point, learns how to create human zombie “blends” with his bite and then uses his control over full zombies for a dance number. It’s nonsense, but I couldn’t look away.
The cast is mostly made up of unknowns, with a few “hey it’s that guy!” exceptions: Lt. Warren, the group’s capable, stalwart leader, is played by Kellita Smith (“The Bernie Mac Show”); Mack, another member of the group, is played by Michael Welch (“Twilight”); and Citizen Z, an NSA agent trapped in the frigid north, is played by DJ Qualls, who’s played a swath of parts over the years, most recently on “Supernatural.”
It doesn’t matter that the actors aren't recognizable for the most part. You quickly get attached to them — Addy with her spiked baseball bat, 10K with his sniper, Doc with his stoner humor — and want them to get through it all. Even Sketchy and Skeezy, minor characters who embody their monikers, are a delight to see when they show up, including in an episode where Sketchy claims to be “President of the Apocalypse.”
Even though “Z Nation” is a clear comedy riff on "The Walking Dead," and the situations can veer toward absurdist, it’s not without stakes. Core characters do die after numerous close calls. It is a zombie apocalypse, even if the characters refer to the zombies as “puppies and kittens” at times. The major arcs include nuclear fallout, the Mexican cartel, Murphy and his army of blends, a group called ZONA intent on getting the cure from Murphy at any cost, and a mysterious and potentially world-ending “Black Rainbow.”
The show got a middling critical reception, but I don’t care about that. I enjoyed this series immensely. I never got exhausted by the unrelenting danger and death the way I did with “The Walking Dead,” because of the show’s sense of humor. The last season gives a satisfying conclusion to the series, and all my favorite characters survive to the end (but I won’t say who they are).
Start here: Season 1, Episode 1, “Puppies and Kittens.”
The arcs build throughout each season, but you can probably get away with skipping a few here and there if you’re so inclined. The juggalo episode I mentioned is Season 4, Episode 7 a can’t-miss episode for the premise alone.
Available on: All five seasons are streaming on Netflix.
Bonus: Netflix produced a prequel season called “Black Summer” set in the “Z Nation” universe during the first summer of the apocalypse. It’s straight horror so if you like that, give it a watch, too.