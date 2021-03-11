'CHAOS WALKING'

H½

STARRING: Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley, Mads Mikkelsen and Nick Jonas

DIRECTED BY: Doug Liman

RUNNING TIME: 1 hr., 49 mins.

NOW SHOWING: At Cinemark Perkins Rowe and XD, AMC Baton Rouge 16, Malco Gonzales Cinema, Movie Tavern Juban Crossing (Denham Springs), and available on demand.

MPAA RATING: PG-13 (Parents strongly cautioned). Some material may be inappropriate for children under the age of 13.

WHY IS THIS MOVIE RATED PG-13? For violence and language

Excellent (****), Good (***), Fair (**), Poor (*)