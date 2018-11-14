Whenever a movie tips its hat to Louisiana, the results are almost always over the top, taking jabs at the state's singular personality.
Instantly, I think of the recent "Saturday Night Live" sketch "Bayou Benny's Liberal Lagniappe." Another example is the 2008 New Orleans-set drama "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button," famously known for the brilliant line "I'm seven, but I look a lot older." And, there's sweet, old James Carville, whose caricature continues to confound.
Perhaps the most endearing example of poking fun at Louisiana's expense is "The Waterboy." Released 20 years ago this month, it was Adam Sandler's second box office hit of 1998. In this goofy and quotable movie, the comedian plays an inept, naive man-child named Bobby Boucher (pronounced "Boo-shay").
After being fired as the water boy for coach Red Beaulieu's University of Louisiana football team, Boucher approaches Coach Klein (Henry Winkler) to work in the same position with the hopeless Mud Dogs of South Central Louisiana State University.
Of course, Boucher has always been teased for his personality, the way he talks and his love of water and his momma (Kathy Bates). Seeing Boucher insulted during an SCLSU practice, Klein advises Boucher to stand up for himself. And just like his wrestling idol, Captain Insano, Boucher shows no mercy. Klein finally has hope, and Boucher becomes the linebacker who saves SCLSU from a 40-game losing streak.
Unlike other representations of Louisiana, "The Waterboy" pokes fun in a loving way. The premise, and the jokes about Cajun country, are ridiculous, but not without some truth.
Any resident is aware of LSU flagship campuses throughout the state, so SCLSU isn't that much of a stretch. When we think of food and comfort, like Boucher, we might think about our mama, no matter her thoughts on what she considers "the devil." We all have met one person from Louisiana who mixes Cajun, French and English accents in a general whirlwind like SCLSU assistant coach Farmer Fran (Blake Clark). Though Fran's love of frog-leg bread seems bizarre, consider how we pine for oyster dressing, andouille, boudin and the festival staple fried eggplant seafood volcano.
The core of "The Waterboy" is really the spectacle of Sandler's rage. Like "Happy Gilmore," Boucher grows by getting his anger out publicly and constructively, and it oddly helps everyone around him. When I watch it today, "The Waterboy" and all its quirks ring more true, but I still root for Boucher and the Mud Dogs.
In a weird way, Boucher accurately nails the Louisiana M.O.: stuck in this rut and helplessly clueless about some things, then finally finding a way to release itself and be great. For every political or corporate corruption, natural disaster or even the fact that its coastline becomes more and more nonexistent by the day — Louisiana continues to forge ahead with resolve, finding new ways to assert itself, detractors be damned.
If you watch "The Waterboy" and still take offense, something's wrong with your medulla oblongata. Take a cue from the comedy: It's OK to be that lovable, Louisiana goof, so long as you're being true to yourself — just like sweet, sweet Bobby Boucher.
Which brings me to my next point: Don't smoke crack.