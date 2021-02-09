We don't know what he'll be wearing or if he wins a prize, but we do know that Baton Rouge resident Jack Lampert will be on "Let's Make a Deal" on Tuesday.
"Don't forget to tune into 'Let's Make A Deal' tomorrow for the big reveal!," Lampert posted on Facebook on Monday. "Hopefully the Governor won't interrupt it!"
A reference to Gov. John Bel Edwards' often mid-afternoon press conferences, which have pushed back Lampert's episodes at least once, Edwards' schedule today has him meeting with the media at 3 p.m. The syndicated game show airs at 2 p.m. on WAFB, Channel 9 (cable Channel 7).
"Hosted by comic/singer/actor Wayne Brady, contestants — often dressed in a wide variety of original costumes — compete for money and prizes by striking wacky deals," according to the show's website.
Filmed in Los Angeles, during the pandemic the "studio audience" also includes virtual contestants such as Lampert.
"I can't tell you how much fun it was," Lampert said on Monday. "I was on the virtual wall … with just a limited amount of people in the studio, you know, they have two virtual walls of people from all over the country.
"We filmed three episodes, all running at different times. One runs tomorrow and … I can't tell you anything," Lampert said, laughing. "But watch it."
Lampert's appearances were recorded in December.
"I was on a Zoom call all day. It was a long day, but it was a lot of fun to do it," he said.
This isn't Lampert's first foray into TV game shows. In 2007, he competed on "Wheel of Fortune," winning about $8,000 and a trip to St. Maarten.
"And that was a whim as much as this was a whim," he said. "I saw it on Facebook that they were looking for virtual people to be on 'Let's Make a Deal' and I thought, 'Hey, why not?' "
Lampert has lived in Baton Rouge for 11 years, and is the former director of the Young Actors' Program at Theatre Baton Rouge. Although pandemic-related cutbacks in August eliminated his position, Lampert said he still works with the program and TBR on a contractual basis.