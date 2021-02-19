Are you binging "Tell Me Your Secrets" yet?Amazon Prime Video released all 10 episodes of the New Orleans-shot series' first season on Friday.
Originally announced as a TNT series, the network scrapped the project, formerly titled "Deadlier Than the Male," in June 2020. However, in October of last year, Prime Video picked up the series.
The series was filmed in and around the Crescent City in mid-2018. The trailer offers glimpses of city's French Quarter, as well as the surrounding area's swamps and woodlands.
Starring in the psychological thriller are Lily Rabe ("American Horror Story"), Amy Brenneman ("The Leftovers," "Private Practice," "Judging Amy"), Hamish Linklater ("Legion," "The New Adventures of Old Christine.") and Enrique Murciano ("The Blacklist").
Harriet Warner ("Dangerous Liaisons") created and wrote the drama series, which is co-produced by Bruna Papandrea ("The Undoing," "Big Little Lies").
"Tell Me Your Secrets," described as intense and morally complex, "revolves around a trio of characters, each with a mysterious and troubling past: Emma (Rabe) is a young woman who once looked into the eyes of a dangerous killer, John (Linklater) is a former serial predator desperate to find redemption, and Mary (Brenneman) is a grieving mother obsessed with finding her missing daughter. As each of them is pushed to the edge, the truth about their pasts and motives grows ever murkier, blurring the lines between victim and perpetrator," a news release says.
Murciano plays Peter Guillory, "a therapist with seemingly good intentions."
Rounding out the cast are Stella Baker ("Candace") as Theresa, Elliot Fletcher ("Shameless") as Jake, Xavier Samuel ("The Twilight Saga: Eclipse") as Kit Parker, Chiara Aurelia ("The Brave") as Rose, Ashley Madekwe ("The Umbrella Academy") as Lisa Guillory, and Bryant Tardy ("Logan") as Jay.
Marque Richardson ("Dear White People") as Tom Johnston, Katherine Willis ("Queen of The South") as Diana Lord, Richard Thomas ("The Waltons") as Bodie Lord, Emryi Crutchfield ("Fargo") as Jess Cairns, and Charles Esten ("Outer Banks") as Saul Barlow appear in recurring roles.
John Polson ("Elementary") directs the show.
