In "Luca," the new animated feature from Pixar Animation Studios, the 13-year-old titular character and his friend Alberto take an extended field trip to the little Italian Riviera town of Portorosso.
Eager for summer fun, the naïve newcomers delight in their first taste of gelato, learn to twirl pasta with a fork and, reflecting the film’s late 1950s, early ’60s era, lust after a classic Vespa scooter.
Although they appear simply to be boys from out of town, Luca (voiced by Jacob Tremblay) and the cocky Alberto (Jack Dylan Grazer) have a dangerous secret. If their true identity is revealed, the townsfolk will — should local history and civic pride correctly predict — harpoon them.
The pair are members of a species of sea-dwelling changelings that take human form when out of water. The fishermen of Portorosso, unaware of their offshore neighbors’ transformational ability, only know Luca and his kind as scary sea monsters that must be slain.
As dramatic as Luca and Alberto’s potentially lethal visit to Portorosso is, the movie they’re in is a mostly light coming-of-age, fish-out-of-water story best suited for younger children. Subtext about tolerance and understanding of those unlike ourselves largely stays beneath a sunny surface.
Traditionally, any new film from Pixar lifts the feature-length animation bar multiple notches higher. That happened with last year’s Oscar-winning Christmastime hit “Soul.” But this summer’s “Luca” isn’t another genre-expanding project. It does contain profoundly affecting scenes that possibly earn the price of admission, but the late-arriving magic moments require wading through a wash of padding. The story’s principal villain, too, town bully Ercole Visconti (Saverio Raimondo), is never cruel and narcissistic enough.
Directed by Enrico Casarosa from a screenplay and story by Casarosa and a squad of co-writers, “Luca” isn’t likely to engage parents as much as Pixar projects usually do. And perhaps because it isn’t as worthy of a big screen as Pixar films usually are, “Luca” is streaming exclusively on Disney+. Sort of the old see-it-in-theaters-now or rent-it-later question, but now, in the streaming era, there’s no need to wait.
“Luca” doesn’t offer a backstory for Alberto and Luca’s changeling species. There’s no audience-luring opening sequence, such as the masterful intros that launch “Toy Story” and “Up,” for instance. “Luca” drops the audience cold into seawater, just as the movie’s title character enters Portorosso unprepared to meet humans.
Normally a cautious youngster who obeys his mother and father, Luca lives with his protective parents (Maya Rudolph and Jim Gaffigan) and salty grandmother (Sandy Martin). Of course, they can all take human form upon leaving water, but only Grandma is adventurous enough for such risky behavior.
Luca probably would never have gone to the town if not for Alberto, an older, much taller peer and risk-taker who brazenly swipes objects from fishermen’s boats. Luca’s forbidden adventure on land begins when Alberto pulls him from the surf onto a beach, causing Luca to assume human form for the first time.
Recycling “Finding Nemo,” Luca’s parents search for their runaway son in Portorosso. Drawing upon Ireland’s selkie myth, the movie’s changeling angle has been done before, too. Cartoon Saloon, an Irish studio that employs hand-drawn animation, featured a selkie character in 2014’s Oscar-nominated “Song of the Sea.”
“Luca” contains some powerful moments that, happening after the padding, are a rewarding surprise. Even though Portorosso is a whole new world for Luca, his time there isn’t sufficiently eye-opening.
But following so many awe-inspiring Pixar productions, “Luca” mostly underachieves, its few highs weighed down by long stretches of mediocrity.
‘LUCA’
**½
STARRING: The voices of Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Emma Berman, Saverio Raimondo, Maya Rudolph, Marco Barricelli, Jim Gaffigan and Sandy Martin
DIRECTED BY: Enrico Casarosa
AVAILABLE: Now streaming at Disney+
RUNNING TIME: 1 hr., 35 mins.
MPAA RATING: Rated PG (Parental guidance urged). May contain some material inappropriate for very young children.
WHY IS THIS MOVIE RATED PG? For rude humor, language, some thematic elements and brief violence
