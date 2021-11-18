Louisiana's Lainey Wilson will perform for the Country Music Association's 12th annual holiday special, “CMA Country Christmas.”
The show will air from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, on ABC.
Joining rising country artist Wilson, a native of Baskin, will be Jimmie Allen with Louis York & The Shindellas, Breland, Brett Eldredge, Lady A, Pistol Annies and Carrie Underwood, all singing holiday classics. First-time hosts are Gabby Barrett and Carly Pearce.
Wilson, 29, released her first major label album, “Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’” (Broken Bow Records) in February. Her single, “Things a Man Oughta Know,” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in September.
“'CMA Country Christmas' brings the holidays home again, inviting viewers to sit back and enjoy the season in a warm and intimate home setting reminiscent of classic Christmas television specials of the past," a news release says.
The special, filmed in Nashville, Tennessee, also will feature two student musicians, supporting CMA’s longstanding commitment to support equity in music education, the release says.