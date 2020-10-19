Could this be the season for a Louisiana winner on "The Voice"?
New Orleans native Casme Carter hopes so. The singer-songwriter announced recently on social media that she had taken the plunge and auditioned for the 19th season of the NBC singing competition series.
The new season premieres at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, with the auditions phase airing over the first few weeks. The network won't say when viewers will see Carter's performance.
"It's been so hard to keep this secret, but now I can tell you! Guess who auditioned for NBC The Voice?!?! I DID!!," Carter said on Instagram. "With the encouragement and support from family and friends, I DID IT!!"
Fans can watch along with Carter at viewing parties on Twitter, she also announced.
"I’m committing to watching it with y'all every Monday and Tuesday," she tweeted. "I love music & I love people so join me on #Twitter weekly for my thoughts, reactions & exclusive #bts (behind the scenes) goodies! #TeamCasm @nbcthevoice."
This season, Gwen Stefani returns to "The Voice" as a coach along with Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton. Carson Daly hosts again.
Cable viewers can catch "The Voice" on WVLA, Channel 33 (cable Channel 3 in Baton Rouge), KLAF, Channel 15 (cable Channel 3 in Lafayette) and WDSU, Channel 6 (cable Channel 7 in New Orleans).