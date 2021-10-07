Gretchen Zufall's light-bulb moment for "The Charmed Life of Fig Dauphine" came during a holiday trip to New Orleans, so it was logical to return to Louisiana to shoot the film.
And a good excuse for a visit home.
The Baton Rouge native will be in town again Friday for a screening of "Fig" followed by a question-and-answer session with the filmmakers in the Manship Theatre.
Zufall not only wrote "Fig," she also directed the project and produced it alongside husband and fellow filmmaker Hardy Justice.
"A child fortuneteller in New Orleans leads her teenage sidekick through escapades involving unruly gangsters and a drag queen known as The Countess, while trying to solve the mystery of her unwitting birth father," the story's synopsis states.
"Fig" stars Ann Delilkin, Tavie Ormsby and Brittany Mills.
Filming locations included New Orleans; Natchez, Miss; Baton Rouge; and Denham Springs.
Zufall, who now lives in Brooklyn, New York, says she wrote "Fig" on an iPhone while traveling to and from Manhattan on the NYC subway system.
The film's been accepted to New Filmmakers NY Film Festival, and won best coming-of-age film from the Manhattan Film Festival, best new filmmaker from the Virgin Spring Cinefest, best new filmmaker from the Krimson Horyzon International Film Festival, and was nominated for best original song at the Paris Film Festival.
She's now working on her second feature film, another Louisiana-set story, "The Namesake." The comedy follows "two broke, young women who escape their money troubles in New Orleans for a weekend in Cajun Country."
Justice recently started the film and television production company, Illuminated Content, with Liev Schreiber and Matthew Stillman (of Stillking Films). His lengthy list of credits includes executive producing "American Honey," coproducing Richard Linklater’s "Bernie," and working on Nancy Meyer’s "It's Complicated," "The Social Network,"Meet the Fockers" "Wag the Dog" and "About a Boy," among others.
'The Charmed Life of Fig Dauphine'
Presented by Louisiana Entertainment, a division of Louisiana Economic Development
7:30 p.m. Friday
Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St., Baton Rouge
Not rated; 1 hr., 37 mins.
$9.50 at manshiptheatre.org