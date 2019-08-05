Louisiana's independent films, shorts and documentaries are getting a home.
The Louisiana Film Channel will debut Jan. 1, 2020.
The subscription video-on-demand service will present feature-length narrative films, shorts and documentaries, according to a news release from the channel, which is now accepting film submissions.
“Distribution is a producer’s biggest challenge,” said Dr. Lucas Fry, president of the Louisiana Film Channel. “It’s easy to produce a movie, but next to impossible to get a distribution deal. The Louisiana Film Channel platform will give independent producers the opportunity for their films to be seen worldwide.”
Baton Rouge TV personality, journalist and author Leo Honeycutt will host a weekly TV series, the "LA Film Channel Show," promoting the new channel. That show will air on WLFT, Channel 30.3 in the Baton Rouge area and other stations throughout Louisiana. WLFT will also stream 24 hours per day at WLFT.com.
“We want to showcase Louisiana films past, present and future," Honeycutt said. "We’ve been making feature films since 1917, when 'Tarzan of the Apes' was shot in Morgan City.”
Oscar-winning movies filmed in the state include "Green Book," "12 Years a Slave," "Dallas Buyers Club" and "Dead Man Walking."
Information about film submission and a link to the submissions page are available at louisianafilmchannel.com. Interested filmmakers may also email info@louisianafilmchannel.com.
"Criteria for broadcast by the LA Film Channel include films made in Louisiana; movies featuring Louisiana stories and subjects; and projects featuring Louisiana talent in front and behind the camera," the release said. "Content must also meet FCC broadcast standards. Films with no direct ties to Louisiana will only be available via the SVOD service."
Sponsorships and advertising are available for the LA Film Channel.
'Cure' has La. connection
A 38-year-old Chalmette man identified only as Jeremy will be one of the patients profiled on TNT's new 10-episode series "Chasing the Cure."
The 90-minute show, which premieres Thursday, will air live each week at 8 p.m. on TNT and TBS. The series and its 24/7 global digital platform's goal is "to help people who are suffering from undiagnosed, misdiagnosed or uncured medical mysteries," according to a news release.
"Jeremy was diagnosed with Tuberous Sclerosis as a young child, but it never explained all his symptoms," the release said. "He’s suffered from seizures as well as large growths and red splotches on his face and body. Dermatologists continually remove his skin tags and excess skin, but are concerned about other, atypical findings that are not consistent with his diagnosed condition."
Ann Curry anchors and executive produces the series, which will offer top doctors working alongside the "Chasing the Cure" audience to help crack patients’ cases.
For more info, visit chasingthecurelive.com.
'Room 104' debuts Sept. 13
The third season of HBO's anthology series "Room 104," created by Metairie natives Jay and Mark Duplass, premieres at 10 p.m. Sept. 13, the network has announced.
The 12 new episodes of the late-night, half-hour series will continue "telling unique and unexpected tales of the characters who pass through a single room of a typical American chain motel. While the room stays the same, every episode of the series features a different story, with the tone, plot, characters and even the time period, changing with each installment," a show synopsis states.
The season's cast includes Luke Wilson, Christine Woods, Eric Edelstein, Robert Longstreet, Dale Dickey, Tom Woodruff Jr., Arturo Castro, Gina Gallego, François Chau, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Iyana Halley, James Babson, Sam Richardson, Steve Little, Fred Melamed, Julianna Barwick, Atsuko Okatsuka, Gianni Arone, Jimmy Ray Flynn, Tony Plana, Angie Cepeda, Julian Acosta, Timm Sharp, Mary Mouser, Macon Blair, Kristina Harrison, Carl De Gregorio, Josh Fadem, David Paymer, Marielle Scott, Ashley Marie Jones, Jeremy Guskin, Mario Revolori, Ryan Coil, Nate Smith, Jessica Makinson, Paul F. Tompkins, June Squibb, Aislinn Paul, Jon Bass, Lily Mae Harrington, J.P. Giuliotti, Ian Merrigan and Aasif Mandvi.
Among the season's stories and characters will be a man searching for a cure to his chronic skin condition; the caretaker of an exotic animal looking to make a sale; and estranged siblings reuniting to make an investment.
The Duplass brothers are also executive producers on the series. Mark Duplass is a writer and director as well this season.