Louisiana actor-singer-filmmaker John Schneider will be taking to the dance floor for the 27th season of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars."
Celebrity dancers and their professional dance partners were officially revealed during ABC's "Good Morning America" Wednesday morning.
Schneider, whose John Schneider Studios is located in Holden, will be paired with Emma Slater for the uber popular competition series. Schneider, known best for his role as Bo Duke on "Dukes of Hazzard," currently stars on OWN's "The Haves and the Have Nots."
Other celebrities cutting a rug this season include Evanna Lynch (aka Luna Lovegood, "Harry Potter"), Juan Pablo Di Pace ("Fuller House"), comedian Nikki Glaser, radio personality-turned-"American Idol" mentor Bobby Bones, singer Tinashe, Instagram model Alexis Ren, Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton, Paralympian Danelle Umstead and Super Bowl champ DeMarcus Ware.
"Dancing with the Stars" premieres at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24.