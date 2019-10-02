New Orleans native Jordan Chase landed a spot on Team Blake on Tuesday night's episode of NBC's "The Voice."
The 19-year-old singer, who now lives in Pensacola, Florida, performed “Makin’ Me Look Good Again” by Drake White. Describing his fortes as blues and soul, Chase said he posted his first music video on social media 11 months ago "and things just took off from there."
"When you sing, it's incredible," coach/country star Blake Shelton told his newest team member. "Because, a lot of times when people have that sandpaper voice, they don't have the range that you have, they don't have the accuracy, the quickness."
To watch Chase's blind audition, go to: https://youtu.be/T9_oqzSzhiA.
Season 17 of "The Voice" airs at 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.