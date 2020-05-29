Bravo TV's "Married to Medicine: Los Angeles" visits the other LA for a portion of Sunday's episode.
Titled "Homecoming Queens," in the reality show episode "Imani Walker and Britten Cole take off for New Orleans to meet up with Contessa Metcalfe for Xavier’s Homecoming weekend. Walker opens up about her dark past and relationship struggles," a synopsis says.
Walker and Metcalfe both attended Xavier, where they earned their undergraduate degrees. Walker has a master of science degree in public health from Tulane University.
Meanwhile, in the rest of the episode "Kendra Segura enlists the help of some wildlife and wine to mend Shanique Drummond and Lia Dias’ broken friendship. On her first mission as Segura's fitness coach, Jazmin Johnson lays down the law, raiding her kitchen from top to bottom," the synopsis also says.
The reality show, a spinoff of Bravo's "Married to Medicine," follows the lives of six women in Los Angeles, all doctors or married to doctors.
The show airs at 8 p.m.