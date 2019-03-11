Ashton Gill, of Livingston, auditioned on "American Idol" Sunday night and she brought a friend, specifically her brother's best friend, Laine Hardy.
If the names sounds familiar, it's because Hardy, also of Livingston, auditioned on "Idol" last season.
As Gill walked on set, Hardy following behind with his guitar, the judges flipped.
"Wait minute, what? Wait a minute," said judge Lionel Richie.
"Oh Laine, come and give us a hug," screamed judge Katy Perry, jumping from her seat to approach Hardy.
"Are you wearing your own merch?" asked judge Luke Bryan about Hardy's T-shirt and baseball cap hat.
Twenty-year-old Gill, a nursing major at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond, then sang Chris Stapleton's "Broken Halos."
"I love how country your voice is," commented country star Bryan.
He, Richie and Perry encouraged her to work on her nerves and her pitch, but said nevertheless, Gill has "it," and presented her with a golden ticket to Hollywood, the next phase of the competition.
For old times' sake, Perry asked Hardy to sing them into commercial, with Hardy performing The Band's classic "Take a Load Off Fanny." The judges and Gill sung along at times.
To see Gill and Hardy sing, click here.
Hardy, 18, made it to Hollywood and "Idol's" top 50 before being eliminated in the reality show reboot's first season on ABC.
Citing his newfound confidence and improved vocal quality over last year, the judges then talked Hardy into taking a golden ticket to Hollywood again.
"We believe in both of you," said Perry.
As the Louisiana singers exited the set, Hardy turned and asked "Am I really going?"
I believe that's a firm "yes."
Meanwhile, in the show's second season premiere, Tyler Mitchell, of Florien, an oil field worker, impressed the judges, also advancing to Hollywood.
"American Idol" airs at 7 p.m. Sundays on WBRZ, Channel 2 (cable Channel 5).