Bakers, preheat your ovens.
Louisiana contestants Alexis Graham and Baindu Squire hit the kitchen on a new season of Food Network's "Holiday Wars" starting at 7 p.m. Sunday.
In the Raven-Symoné-hosted series, "five teams of masterful cake and sugar artists are led through holiday battles packed with mind-blowing, holiday-themed creations. In the first round, each team creates an edible holiday design in just 45 minutes, and although the losing team isn't eliminated, they have to sit out round two. In the final round, the final teams are tasked with developing an eye-popping, masterful Christmas display made up entirely of cake and sugar. After the sugar dust settles in the jolly finale, judges Shinmin Li and Erin McGinn award one team with Santa's biggest prize: $25,000," according to a news release.
Graham, part of team The Rebelves, is a Denham Springs hobby baker.
"With a little over nine years of experience, Alexis specializes in 3D sculpted cakes, realistic animals and fondant figurines. As the mother of three boys, they always keep her busy and on her toes requesting crazy and fun designs," the release also said.
Joining Graham on The Rebelves are Paloma Vazquez, Dallas, Texas; Jennifer Boudreaux, Magnolia, Texas; and Emerlie Miller, Salt Lake City, Utah.
New Orleans' Squire is chef and owner of Lady B's based in the Crescent City.
"Born and raised in the city of Brotherly Love and now a resident of New Orleans, Squire didn't come from a family of bakers, in fact as a first-generation Sierra Leonean, Sweets just aren't a well-known treat. She discovered her love for baking in high school and would soon pursue a career out of this art after completing culinary school. Squire has worked in fine dining, hotels, and in corporate dining facilities," according to Food Network.
Squire is a member of team Treat Yo Elf with Mina Rivazfar-Hoyt, Rochester, New York; Jessica Tatham, Gulf Breeze, Florida; and Ryan Stipp, Asheville, North Carolina.
Here's the synopsis for tonight's episode, titled "Surprise Holiday Parade": "Santa's made a last-minute decision to kick off the holiday season by throwing the biggest, craziest Holiday parade ever! Five teams of cake and sugar artists compete as they show us what might go wrong (or right!) as Santa's crew launches a spur-of-the-moment holiday parade to jump-start the holiday Season."