What do best-selling author Patricia Cornwell and Baton Rouge have in common?
Cornwell has set her potential TV crime drama in Red Stick, and named it the same, according to comingsoon.net.
NBC made a script commitment to "Red Stick" in November. If the network fails to go through with the murder mystery series, it must pay a penalty.
On board for the project are Matt Tolmach ("Venom"), Samantha Humphrey ("S.W.A.T.") and David Manpearl ("21 & Over"), according to Deadline.com.
Conceived by Cornwell, the series “follows Dr. Annie Dodge who is summoned from New York to her hometown of Baton Rouge, LA, after the sudden death of her father, the city’s beloved coroner. Now, as she’s mourning the loss of her childhood hero, Annie finds herself reluctantly stepping into her father’s role to solve an ongoing murder while navigating the complicated waters of Bayou politics, Southern hospitality and a simmering past romance,” a series synopsis states.
According to Deadline.com, Dr. Annie Dodge is identical to Cornwell’s famous character Dr. Kay Scarpetta, "a medical examiner featured in 24 of the author’s novels, dubbed the 'Scarpetta series.'"
Cornwell has sold more than 100 million books worldwide.