The stars will be out … over Zoom.
The "78th Golden Globe Awards" will air at 7 p.m. Sunday on NBC. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will co-host the ceremonies in a bicoastal presentation. Fey will host from New York City's Rainbow Room, and Poehler will broadcast from the awards show's usual location at the Beverly Hilton in California.
Ahead of Sunday's festivities, here's a look at the major nominees, and the people and titles that will — and should — win.
FILM
BEST MOTION PICTURE — DRAMA
Nominees: "The Father," "Mank," "Nomadland," "Promising Young Woman," "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
What will win? The Globes showed tons of love to Netflix this year; so, it's a safe bet that Aaron Sorkin's drama, "The Trial of the Chicago 7," or David Fincher's "Mank" will win. Neither are *that* great, but "Mank" celebrates old Hollywood as much as its subject, "Citizen Kane" screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz.
What should win? "Nomadland" is the best film of this bunch, but the category could easily have included other titles like "Da 5 Bloods."
BEST MOTION PICTURE — MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Nominees: "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," "Hamilton," "Music," "Palm Springs," "The Prom"
What will win? "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" was the most buzzed-about comedy of all these titles. It would be a shock if anything else — even the funnier "Palm Springs" — won.
BEST ACTOR — DRAMA
Nominees: Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"; Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"; Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"; Gary Oldman, "Mank"; Tahar Rahim, "The Mauritanian"
Who will win? Boseman gets posthumous — and deserved — love for his performance. Ahmed deserves as much praise, too, and should be in the Oscar contender discussion.
BEST ACTRESS — DRAMA
Nominees: Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"; Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"; Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"; Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"; Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"
Who will win? This is McDormand's to lose. However, this category is stacked with brilliant performances. You could be hearing all of these actresses' names come Oscar time.
BEST ACTOR — MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Nominees: Sacha Baron Cohen, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"; James Corden, "The Prom"; Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton"; Dev Patel, "The Personal History of David Copperfield"; Andy Samberg, "Palm Springs"
Who will win? Cohen takes this home easily.
BEST ACTRESS — MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Nominees: Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"; Kate Hudson, "Music"; Michelle Pfeiffer, "French Exit"; Rosamund Pike, "I Care a Lot"; Anya Taylor-Joy, "Emma"
Who will win? The campaign around Bakalova to win awards started the minute after Amazon Prime released the "Borat" sequel.
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Nominees: Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"; Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"; Jared Leto, "The Little Things"; Bill Murray, "On the Rocks"; Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami"
Who will win? Cohen might easily pick up his second acting award of the night in this category for his turn as Abbie Hoffman.
Who should win? Kaluuya and Odom Jr. were two of the better performances of the past three months.
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Nominees: Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy"; Olivia Colman, "The Father"; Jodie Foster, "The Mauritanian"; Amanda Seyfried, "Mank"; Helena Zengel, "News of the World"
Who will win? Close wins this, paving the way for future Oscar heartbreak — again.
BEST MOTION PICTURE — ANIMATED
Nominees: "The Croods: A New Age," "Onward," "Over the Moon," "Soul," "Wolfwalkers"
What will win? "Soul," unless the Globes don't have a soul at all.
TELEVISION
BEST DRAMA
Nominees: "The Crown," "Lovecraft Country," "The Mandalorian," "Ozark," "Ratched"
What will win? "The Crown," but does it matter when shows like "Better Call Saul" and "I May Destroy You" weren't even nominated?
BEST COMEDY
Nominees: "Emily in Paris," "The Flight Attendant," "Schitt's Creek," "The Great," "Ted Lasso"
What will win? "Schitt's Creek" continues its victory lap. In another world, "Ted Lasso" would win.
BEST LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOTION PICTURE
Nominees: "Normal People," "The Queen's Gambit," "Small Axe," "The Undoing," "Unorthodox"
What will win? "The Queen's Gambit" ate up every bit of pop culture real estate upon its release. It was *the* show you *had* to binge.
What should win? "Small Axe" is five movies from director Steve McQueen, but, sure, let's call it TV so we can ignore it.
BEST ACTOR — DRAMA
Nominees: Jason Bateman, "Ozark"; Josh O'Connor, "The Crown"; Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"; Al Pacino, "Hunters"; Matthew Rhys, "Perry Mason"
Who will win? Bateman or O'Connor.
Who should win? Odenkirk should win, then get back payment-style awards for his work on the best show on television.
BEST ACTRESS — DRAMA
Nominees: Olivia Colman, "The Crown"; Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"; Emma Corrin, "The Crown"; Laura Linney, "Ozark"; Sarah Paulson, "Ratched"
Who will win? Colman wins this, and hopefully, sends the trophy to "I May Destroy You" actress/writer/creator Michaela Coel.
BEST ACTOR — MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Nominees: Don Cheadle, "Black Monday"; Nicholas Hoult, "The Great"; Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"; Jason Sudekis, "Ted Lasso"; Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"
Who will win? Levy, but this is another stacked category without a bad option.
BEST ACTRESS — MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Nominees: Lily Collins, "Emily in Paris"; Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"; Elle Fanning, "The Great"; Jane Levy, "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"; Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"
Who will win? O'Hara, but the award going to Cuoco or Fanning wouldn't feel bad.
BEST ACTOR — LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOTION PICTURE
Nominees: Bryan Cranston, "Your Honor"; Jeff Daniels, "The Comey Rule"; Hugh Grant, "The Undoing"; Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much is True"; Ethan Hawke, "The Good Lord Bird"
Who will win? Grant feels like a win for a show that everyone seemingly hate-watched.
Who should win? Ruffalo or Hawke delivered the better performances in underrated options.
BEST ACTRESS — LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOTION PICTURE
Nominees: Cate Blanchett, "Mrs. America"; Daisy Edgar-Jones, "Normal People"; Shira Haas, "Unorthodox"; Nicole Kidman, "The Undoing"; Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen's Gambit"
Who will win? Taylor-Joy takes it, easily.
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Nominees: John Boyega, "Small Axe"; Brendan Gleeson, "The Comey Rule"; Daniel Levy, "Schitt's Creek"; Jim Parsons, "Hollywood"; Donald Sutherland, "The Undoing"
Who will win? Levy, or a profane Sutherland, wins this.
Who should win? Boyega easily gave his best performance in one of five Steve McQueen movies. No, I won't stop making this point.
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Nominees: Gillian Anderson, "The Crown"; Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"; Julia Garner, "Ozark"; Annie Murphy, "Schitt's Creek"; Cynthia Nixon, "Ratched"
Who will win? Anderson or Murphy are safe bets here, with Murphy getting the slight edge as the ceremony might reward "Schitt's Creek" throughout the night.