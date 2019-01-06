New Orleans native Patricia Clarkson won a Golden Globe Award for her role in the HBO series "Sharp Objects" during ceremonies Sunday night.

"I share this with you, Mom and Dad, in New Orleans," Clark told the crowd at the NBC telecast. "Cheers!"

The 58-year-old actress is the daughter of Arthur Clarkson and former New Orleans city councilwoman Jackie Clarkson. She has four younger sisters.

Congratulations to Patricia Clarkson - Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television - Sharp Objects. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/DjIHSLsMDV — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019

The winner for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television also thanked her sisters, her cast including Amy Adams, and director Jean-Marc Vallée.

In "Sharp Objects," reporter Camille Preaker (Amy Adams) returns to her small hometown to cover the murders of two preteen girls. In the process, she attempts to put together a psychological puzzle from her past. Clarkson plays Adora, Preaker's mother. The eight-episode series first aired on HBO in July and August.

"It's an emotional, dark, tormented story, but its great drama. She's one of the more difficult characters I've ever played," Clarkson told The Advocate in July.

Clarkson's previous accolades include Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in "Pieces of April" (2003), two Emmys for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her recurring role in "Six Feet Under," also on HBO; and a 2015 Tony Award nod for "The Elephant Man."