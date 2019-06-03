On the heels of Louisiana's Laine Hardy winning the "American Idol" title on May 19, "Idol" auditions will return to Baton Rouge on Aug. 25, ABC announced Monday.
The singing competition, then on FOX, last held the judges' round of auditions for Season 12 in the Red Stick in October 2012.
Back then, judges were Keith Urban, Mariah Carey, Nicki Minaj Mariah Carey, Nicki Minaj and Baton Rouge native Randy Jackson.
Now, the show's on ABC, and judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan were the ones who advanced Livingston's Hardy to the competition's finals. The judges' lineup for next season has not been finalized.
Other audition sites for the series' 18th season include New York, New York, July 23; Mobile, Alabama; Aug. 20; Macon, Georgia, Aug. 23; Tallahassee, Florida, Aug. 23; Santa Barbara, California, Aug. 23; Columbia, South Carolina, Aug. 26; Las Vegas, Nevada, Aug. 26; Waco, Texas, Aug. 27; Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 29; Salt Lake City, Utah, Aug. 29; Colorado Springs, Colorado, Sept. 1; Raleigh, North Carolina, Sept. 1; Washington, D.C., Sept. 4; Wichita, Kansas, Sept. 4; San Jose, California, Sept. 6; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Sept. 7; Springfield, Illinois, Sept. 7, Spokane, Washington, Sept. 8; and Detroit, Michigan, Sept. 10.
To register for the Baton Rouge auditions, go to https://fmna.etribez.com/ag/fmna/ai3abc/welcomeOnsite.html. Those unable to make tryouts can submit a video audition by visiting https://fmna.etribez.com/ag/fmna/ai3abc/welcome.html.
Can't see video below? Click here.