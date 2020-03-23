Emeril's of New Orleans pastry chef Jeremy Fogg will compete on Food Network's "Chopped: Sweets" at 9 p.m. Monday.

The freshman series is a sugary spinoff of the popular "Chopped" series.

"It was a fantastic experience that I can’t wait to share with everyone!," Fogg posted on Facebook recently.

In each episode, "Faced with baffling ingredients and an unrelenting clock, four sensational sugar-savvy chefs must utilize a sweet-themed ingredient within their mystery baskets through three rounds to create different dessert iterations to impress host/'Chopped' judge Scott Conant and a rotating panel of culinary experts who determine which chef will be chopped, and who will achieve sweet success and walk away with $10,000," a news release says.

+3 New Orleans pastry chef looking forward to 'Best Baker in America' From Emeril's kitchen to the Food Network kitchen, New Orleans pastry chef Jeremy Fogg is baking a name for himself in the culinary world.

On tonight's episode, the four chefs will be "turning bargain items into incredible priceless treats. The first basket offers a simple cookie and a can of something strangely sweet. An ice cream truck staple makes for a chill, cheap ingredient in the second round, and in the final round, the last two competitors have ambitious plans, but time may not be on their side," the episode synopsis states.

Fogg appeared on the second season of "Best Baker in America" in May 2018. Adam Young of Mystic, Connecticut, went home with the title and $25,000. He's also appeared on the network's "Dessert Games," "Beat Bobby Flay" and "Chopped."

To watch Fogg make Emeril's banana cream pie, click here.

Judging Monday's episode will be Brandi Milloy Samantha Seneviratne.