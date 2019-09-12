What do Ruben Studdard, Jennifer Hudson and Laine Hardy have in common besides "American Idol"?
Today's their birthday.
Second-season "Idol" winner Studdard's turning 41, while third-season finalist Hudson's marking her 38th. Livingston native Hardy, 2019 "American Idol" winner (the first from Louisiana), is the kid of the bunch, celebrating his 19th.
"Happy Birthday to my sweet baby boy! I love you so much! Just keep being you!," Hardy's mom, Cindy Lou Hardy, posted on Facebook this morning, as good wishes also poured in on the teen's fan sites.
In September 2000, when the teen singer was born, Madonna held the top spot on music charts with her single "Music."
And it sounds like hospital nurseries were busy that day. An estimated 357,817 babies entered the world on Sept. 12, 2000. That's about 248 bundles of joy per minute. And one turned out to be an "Idol."
Hardy, who's been spending some time at home recently, heads back to California this weekend for San Diego's biggest music festival, KAABOO|Del Mar, where he'll perform on Saturday. That day's lineup also includes Switchfoot, Bryan Adams, OneRepublic, Dave Matthews Band, Sublime with Rome, Black Eyed Peas, Blind Melon, Squeeze and others.