With the fourth COVID-19 surge again sending folks in search of entertainment diversions at home — a laugh, a little adventure, maybe an actor profile — we offer eight movie recommendations, all available for streaming this month.
So pop some popcorn, grab a beverage and settle in for these:
"The Suicide Squad" — Director James Gunn ("Guardians of the Galaxy") reassembles DC Comics' anti-heroes for a new, R-rated mission. The supervillains assemble for a search-and-destroy mission on the dangerous island of Corto Maltese. Returning cast members from the 2016 movie include Joel Kinnaman, as Rick Flag; Jai Courtney, as Captain Boomerang; and Margot Robbie, as Harley Quinn. New to the cast are Idris Elba, as Bloodsport, and John Cena, as Peacemaker. Available now on HBO Max.
"Val" — One of the more interesting personalities in Hollywood is Val Kilmer. He's played Batman; had the need for speed in "Top Gun"; and, as Doc Holliday, stole the western "Tombstone." A recent battle with throat cancer and memoir titled "I'm Your Huckleberry" made fans and critics reassess his career. This documentary gives an even closer look at the once-mysterious star as it presents footage that Kilmer shot throughout his life. Available now on Amazon Prime.
"Together, Together" — Patti Harrison is having a moment. To date, the comedian has appeared on Hulu's "Shrill" and in Netflix's hit sketch comedy series "I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson." In this comedy/drama, Harrison stars as a 20-something surrogate to co-star Ed Helms' 40-something app developer. It's easily Harrison's best performance to date. Available Aug. 10 on Hulu.
"Homeroom" — Director Peter Nicks' documentary chronicles how the pandemic affected Oakland, California's struggling public high school. The class of 2020 battles test-taking anxiety, college applications, future uncertainty, and efforts to eliminate the school district's police force. I'm gonna be sighing a lot in this one, huh? Available Aug. 12 on Hulu.
"Beckett" — John David Washington stars as an American tourist trapped in France after being involved in a devastating accident. Washington has already established himself well in the chase thriller genre with last year's "Tenet." Hopefully, this will be another good step before his eventual takeover. Boyd Holbrook ("Logan") and Vicky Krieps ("Old") co-star. Available Aug. 13 on Netflix.
"Reminiscence" — Free of the "X-Men" series, Hugh Jackman is out to prove he's one of the best actors around today (see last year's "Bad Education"). In this sci-fi thriller, Jackman plays a scientist who discovers a way to live his past, and it may not be the title everyone remembers come awards season. However, it might be a good reminder of how good Jackman can be without the weight of Wolverine's adamantium skeleton. Available Aug. 20 on HBO Max.
"Cruella" — Hey, the origin story of Cruella de Vil from "101 Dalmations" starring Emma Stone is no longer $29.99! No matter the mixed opinions on this recent box office smash, a sequel is already under development with director Craig Gillespie and screenwriter Tony McNamara expected to return. Available Aug. 27 on Disney+.
"Untold: Malice at the Palace" — Where were you on November 19, 2004? The answer is probably sitting in front of the TV, watching ESPN's coverage/loop of the brawl at the end of the Detroit Pistons-Indiana Pacers basketball game. Netflix's latest sports documentary series dedicates one episode to what the Associated Press called "the most infamous brawl in NBA history." Available Aug. 10 on Netflix.