At the start of stay-at-home orders, the series on the tip of everyone's tongue was "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness." Netflix's hit true crime/documentary series investigates a zoo owner named Joe Exotic and his rival, Carole Baskin.
"Tiger King" is a series that makes your eyes grow wider with each reveal. At seven episodes, it's a quick watch, perfect for audiences that want to devour TV while stuck at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. If you're one of the more than 34 million people who has seen "Tiger King," you might be thinking, "What's next?"
Here's a list of 20 miniseries as good as, if not better than, the tiger tale.
- "McMillions" (TV-MA) — Wondering how you never won anything during McDonald's Monopoly prize games? Executive producer Mark Wahlberg's documentary series looks at the organized crime ring that rigged the game from 1989 to 2001. Available on HBO.
- "Mosaic" (TV-MA) — Writer-director and former Baton Rougean Steven Soderbergh's dramatic limited series focuses on the mystery surrounding the death of popular children's book author Olivia Lake (played by Sharon Stone). Available on HBO.
- "The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst" (TV-MA) — Director Andrew Jarecki's 2015 miniseries investigates New York real estate heir and accused murderer Robert Durst. A stunner. Available on HBO.
- "Show Me a Hero" (TV-MA) — David Simon ("The Wire," "The Deuce") writes this six-part series based on the true story of Nick Wasicsko (played by Oscar Isaac) and his efforts to desegregate public housing in Yonkers, New York. Available on HBO.
- "The Act" (TV-MA) — Patricia Arquette and Joey King star in this true-crime drama based on the true story of a mother who is accused of abusing her daughter by fabricating illnesses and disabilities. Available on Hulu.
- "Devs" (TV-MA) — Alex Garland ("Ex Machina," "Annihilation") spins another sci-fi puzzle about a tech giant (played by Nick Offerman) who tries to play God while creating technology to predict the future. Available on Hulu.
- "Fargo" (TV-MA) — Noah Hawley has adapted the Coen Brothers' 1996 black comedy into multiple seasons of crime sagas, all featuring excellent casts and out-of-this-world stories. Available on Hulu.
- "Fosse/Verdon" (TV-MA) — Sam Rockwell plays Bob Fosse, and Michelle Williams stars as Gwen Verdon in this biographical drama based on the couple's troubled personal and professional relationship. Available on Hulu.
- "The Last Dance" (TV-14 and TV-MA versions available) — Basketball fans get unprecedented access into Michael Jordan's final championship run with the Chicago Bulls. Available on ESPN.
- "O.J.: Made in America" (TV-MA) — The Oscar-winning, five-part, 10-hour documentary investigates all the details surrounding O.J. Simpson's life, career and the murder trials that dominated the news in the mid-1990s. Available on ESPN.
- "Escape at Dannemora" (TV-MA) — Benicio Del Toro and Paul Dano star in this dramatic limited series based on the true story of the 2015 Clinton Correctional Facility prison escape. Available on Amazon Prime, Showtime.
- "Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men" (TV-MA) — The legendary East Coast hip-hop group tells their story in this documentary series. Available on Showtime.
- "The Pharmacist" (TV-MA) — This four-part documentary series follows the efforts of south Louisiana pharmacist Dan Schneider to identify his son's killer and the area "pill mills" in New Orleans. Available on Netflix.
- "American Vandal" (TV-MA) — High schoolers seek answers to juvenile pranks and crimes in this hilarious spin on the true-crime format. Available on Netflix.
- "How to Fix a Drug Scandal" (TV-MA) — A four-episode series from producer Alex Gibney surrounding the ripple effects of two corrupt Massachusetts state drug chemists whose tests put innocent people in jail. Available on Netflix.
- "Middleditch and Schwartz" (TV-MA) — Now for something lighter: Thomas Middleditch ("Silicon Valley") and Ben Schwartz (the voice of "Sonic the Hedgehog") perform completely made-up, on-the-spot improv specials. Available on Netflix.
- "Lorena" (TV-MA) — Jordan Peele ("Get Out," "Us") executive produces this miniseries about the assault and court case involving John and Lorena Bobbitt. Available on Amazon Prime.
- "Ken Burns: Baseball" — If you're missing America's favorite pastime, check out this epic 1994 documentary series. Available on PBS, Amazon Prime.
- "Too Old to Die Young" (TV-MA) — Nicolas Winding Refn ("Drive") directs this slow-moving crime series about an L.A. cop who gets caught in a crime underworld. Available on Amazon Prime.
- "A Very English Scandal" (TV-14) — Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw star in this three-part series based on the true story of a Parliament member's affair with a much younger man. Available on Amazon Prime.