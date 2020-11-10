A New Orleans man is part the cast for Season 8 of TLC's "90 Day Fiancé," premiering at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6.
On this season of the reality series, four new and three returning couples put themselves out there for "true love" with someone from a foreign country.
"These couples have overcome many obstacles to get approved for the K-1 Visa and bring their spouses-to-be stateside, but the hard part is far from over," according to the show synopsis. "They will each have 90 days from the moment their significant other lands on U.S. soil to say 'I do,' or else the foreigners will have to head back to their home countries."
New Orleans cast member Jovi (the show only uses first names) is 29 and met 25-year-old Yara, from the Ukraine, while he was traveling solo around the world.
"They instantly had a connection and continued to travel together. Six months into their relationship, Yara found out she was pregnant, Jovi proposed and they filed for the K-1 Visa. Sadly, Yara had a miscarriage, but the whole experience strengthened their feelings and commitment," a news release says. "Now Yara is getting ready to move stateside, but Jovi’s mother wonders if she’ll be able to fit in with his wild outdoor lifestyle, and his friends wonder if he’s serious about giving up the bachelor life."