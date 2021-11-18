Those creative siblings and Metairie natives Mark and Jay Duplass have struck another deal with HBO.
This one's a feature documentary about skateboarding legend Tony Hawk. Sam Jones ("I Am Trying To Break Your Heart," "Roadies") directs, while Mel Eslyn also executive-produces.
"Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off" is the latest of several Duplass Brothers Productions-HBO projects. The Duplasses' first-look deal with the pay television network has previously turned out the series "Room 104," "Togetherness" and the HBO animated series "Animals." They're also working on the new HBO comedy series, "Somebody Somewhere," starring Bridget Everett and set for debut in 2022.
Likewise next year, "Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off" will premiere on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.
"The film is a wide-ranging, definitive look at Hawk’s life and iconic career, and his relationship with the sport with which he’s been synonymous for decades," according to an HBO news release. "Hawk, born in San Diego, California, is a pioneer of modern vertical skating and one of the most influential skateboarders of all time."
Look for interviews with Hawk, of course, and other skateboarding figures, among them Stacy Peralta, Rodney Mullen, Mike McGill, Lance Mountain, Steve Caballero, Neil Blender, Andy MacDonald, Duane Peters, Sean Mortimer and Christian Hosoi.
"Sam has managed to make a film that somehow transcends the sport of skating and becomes a unique and very human portrait,” Mark Duplass says. “Can't wait to share this thing with the world."
Jones says he's been intrigued by Hawk since seeing him at a skatepark in 1983.
“To get to know him as a human being has been the great journey of this film, and to share my love of skating in this way is the culmination of my creative endeavors," Jones says.