Too busy getting ready for Christmas to catch "Wheel of Fortune" on Monday?
Well, Chelsea Milazzo, of Baton Rouge, "will be able to take the vacation of her dreams after winning an all-cash total of $18,550!" the nationally-syndicated game show reported.
Milazzo previously said she has been watching "Wheel of Fortune" since she was a kid.
"A graduate of LSU, Milazzo is a sales representative, high school cheerleading coach, and fitness instructor. She enjoys watching college football, going to music festivals, and traveling with her husband," the news release says.
Milazzao hoped to win enough money to go on a vacation with her husband, the release also says.
"Wheel of Fortune" air at 6:30 p.m. weekdays on WBRZ, Channel 2 (cable channel 5).