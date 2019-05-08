The icing on Cindy Lou Hardy's Mother's Day cake would be if her son, Laine Hardy, advances to "American Idol's" top three on Sunday night.

The Livingston mom will spend her special day as she has the past several Sundays — sitting in the audience at Television City Studios in Los Angeles watching her son sing his heart out for the "Idol" title.

Hardy, a 2018 graduate of French Settlement High School, competed on the rebooted "Idol" last season but was eliminated. This season has been quite a different story for the shy country boy who loves fishing, hunting and his truck.

He's honed his vocal chops, performance style and fashion sense. Comparisons to a young Elvis have emerged. He's tackled country, Disney and rock tunes with equal swagger.

America and the "Idol" judges — Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry — seem to love Hardy, as he's been a top vote-getter and garnered praise from the three pros each week. Perry's crushing on the teen makes him blush, Hardy has said.

The top five finalists sing Sunday night for the three spots in the May 19 finale, when the new "Idol" will be announced. Those three finalists will also get to fly home for brief visits this week, before returning to L.A. to get set for finale night.

We caught up with the 18-year-old singer's mother/manager in Los Angeles to get her thoughts on the "Idol" experience.

What is your first memory of hearing Laine really sing?

It was his junior year, he was 16. It was at the house and I think it was "Love Me Tender" by Elvis and it sounded amazing!

Did you encourage Laine to audition for "Idol" a second time, or was it a surprise for you as well?

I did not encourage or persuade him into auditioning the second time. It was a complete surprise when he came out with a golden ticket. (Hardy went to accompany friend Ashton Gill on guitar when she auditioned and ended up trying out himself).

So you and your husband, Barry Hardy, have been flying back and forth to L.A. every week. Since today is Mother's Day, will your plans change?

Yes, we have been flying every week there back and forth to see the show. And no, I wouldn’t miss this for anything.

How will your other children adapt to mom being away for Mother's Day?

They — Brittany Hardy Banta, 32; and Kyle Hardy, 27 — understand me being away and totally support me being there for Laine. They wouldn’t have it any other way.

Does "American Idol" help parents out financially with their travels?

No, "American Idol" does not help with costs of any kind for family, just the contestants.

How do you fit in your job with all the travel?

I am a real estate agent, so I work off commission and can change my schedule to be with him.

How does it feel to sit in the audience and watch Laine shine each week?

When I watch him, I don’t remember what happened. I feel like I’m in a dream. After it’s over, I literally don’t remember anything. I have to rewatch it when I get to the hotel because it's all a blur. All I think about is how shy he was last year to where he is today. It is mind-blowing.

What have you guys gotten to see/do in L.A. besides "Idol"?

We don’t do anything but stay in the hotel, and we look for places to eat cheap. It's very expensive here in California.

If Laine makes the top three, do you have any special plans for his visit home?

We are doing a parade for Laine in "Laine style." I'm not sure of all the things we're doing yet. We are still working out the details.

What advice would you give parents of future "Idol" hopefuls?

Support your children in every way you can, and just be there when you can and let them know it’s OK, you’re there.

Anything else?

Yes, I want to thank everyone who has supported Laine and helped my family. I really couldn’t have done this without everyone's help.

'American Idol'

WHEN: 7 p.m. Sunday

CHANNEL: WBRZ, Channel 2 (cable Channel 5 in Baton Rouge), KATC, Channel 3 (cable Channel 5 in Lafayette), WGNO, Channel 26 (cable Channel 11 in New Orleans)

3 WAYS TO VOTE FOR HARDY: During the two-hour live show, go online to AmericanIdol.com/vote, use the American Idol app or send a text message (text 1, Hardy's contestant number, to 21523). You can votes 10 times per contestant per voting method, so you can cast 30 votes in all.

MORE INFO: abc.go.com/shows/american-idol