New Orleans' Sophie White will guest-star on Wednesday's episode of the medical drama series "Chicago Med" at 7 p.m. on NBC.
White will portray Claire Witherdale in the episode titled "It's All in the Family.'
"Dr. Manning's actions with a recent patient lead to serious repercussions; April and Noah disagree over a patient who is injured after a beating; and Dr. Charles is visited by a childhood friend," the episode synopsis states.
White, well-known in the Louisiana film community as a producer, is now focusing on acting. Other TV projects include the dramas "Tell Me Your Secrets" and "We All Think We're Special."