Louisiana Public Broadcasting is up for a Webby for its digital food series "Nourish • PBS."
"The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the internet," a news release said.
The network received the nomination in the Best Social Video: Food & Drink category.
The state network and PBS Digital Studios collaborate on the project, funded by a grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Rocket scientist and whole hog barbecue pitmaster, Dr. Howard Conyers, hosts.
"Nourish is a show about food — what it says about who we are, where we're from and the ties that connect us," said Christina Melton, producer of "Nourish." "It explores the people, culture and science behind what we eat — from farm to table."
In its 23rd year, The Webby Awards received 13,000 entries this year. As a nominee, "Nourish" is also eligible for a Webby People’s Voice Award, which is voted online by fans worldwide. Until Thursday, April 18, go to https://vote.webbyawards.com/PublicVoting to cast a ballot.
Winners will be announced April 23 and honored at a May 13 ceremony in New York.
'Claws' back in June
"I didn't choose the crime life, but I'm going to win it," Niecy Nash vows in the third season trailer for "Claws,” which debuts June 10.
Nash stars in the South Florida-set, New Orleans-shot TNT dramedy as nail salon owner Desna, but she and her conniving cohorts — Polly, Jennifer, Quiet Ann and Virginia — aren't just "painting hooves."
"In Season 3, the ladies will quickly learn that the stakes couldn’t be higher in the casino world, and Desna will take a gamble as she enters into business with a sinister couple, Mac (guest star Michael Horse) and Melba (guest star Rebecca Creskoff)," according to a season synopsis.
Nash and Carrie Preston (Polly) will each direct an episode.
Also returning this season is Lafayette native Evan Daigle as Toby, the boyfriend to Uncle Daddy, played by Dean Norris.
For a sneak peek of the new season, go to www.youtube.com/watch?v=1RL2j8-UKeM&feature=youtu.be.
And as the season unfolds, keep your eyes peeled for drag queens. The show sent out a casting call for these particular extras a few months ago for scenes shot in January.
"Claws" airs at 9 p.m. Sundays on TNT (cable Channel 28 in Baton Rouge and Lafayette, cable Channel 25 in New Orleans).
LAB awards
Two Baton Rouge TV stations brought home Louisiana Association of Broadcasters Prestige Awards recently.
WAFB, Channel 9's Sports Director Steve Schneider received the Lifetime Achievement Award, and Kiran Chawla was named Reporter of the Year.
WAFB was also recognized for Best Newscast and Station of the Year for large market stations.
WBRZ, Channel 2 received the Investigative Reporting Award. The station's Clyde Pierce was selected Broadcast Engineer of the Year.
'Mission' in New Orleans
Travel Channel’s new series "Mission Declassified" will attempt to unravel New Orleans' notorious "axeman murders" in its Sunday, April 28 episode.
"A century ago, New Orleans was terrorized by an axe murderer. Now, award-winning reporter Christof Putzel discovers new leads that could point to some of the earliest mafia hits," a Travel Channel news release said. "This gruesome crime spree takes him from the Big Easy to Sicily and Los Angeles."
In the “The Axeman of New Orleans” episode, "Putzel interviews New Orleans historians, ATF agents, journalists and mob experts who lend new evidence to the theory that the grisly murders weren’t committed by just one individual," the release also said.
In the series, Putzel uses declassified government documents and key sources to uncover new, or simply missed, clues and connections surrounding legendary cold cases.
The show airs at 9 p.m. (cable Channel 55 in Baton Rouge and Lafayette, cable Channel 66 in New Orleans).