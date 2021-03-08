Are you interested in learning about the Louisiana film industry and/or entertainment in general?
For the first time since the pandemic began, the Louisiana Northshore Film Alliance Networking Meetup is resuming. The event will take place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday at The Creole Tomateaux, 851 Florida St., Mandeville. There is no entrance fee.
Attendees will hear from guest speakers Sean J. Donnelly, master of facilitation, and Jason Waggenspack, head of possibilities, at The Ranch Film Studios in Chalmette. A few surprise guests also will connect via Zoom.
The event is open to all, no matter your field or level.
"We bring together creative, like-minded individuals to support and grow the film industry in Louisiana," says Wayne Douglas Morgan, president of the Alliance.
The meetup is a chance to connect with investors, actors, directors, producers, screenwriters, camera operators, wardrobe, editors, makeup artists and more, according to a news release.