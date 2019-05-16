In this corner, hailing from Livingston, Louisiana, population 1,899, the bayou boy, Laine Hardy.
And in this corner, all the way from Cohoes, New York, 16,875 strong, the powerhouse, Madison VanDenburg.
And finally, from right around the corner in Ponoma, California, population 149,058, the singer, the songwriter, Alejandro Aranda.
Are you ready to … sing?
With the "American Idol" finale just days away, oddsmakers are marking their predictions for this ultimate sing-off, and changing them, and shuffling them again on who'll walk away with the "Idol" title in Hollywood on Sunday night.
Louisiana's Laine Hardy, whose visit to the state on Tuesday included a stop at the Governor's Mansion and a parade and concert attended by 10,000 in his small hometown, was leading with the oddsmakers as of last week.
But things have shuffled a bit since the three finalists were ironed out on this week's episode.
As of Tuesday, sportsbettingdime.com has Aranda, a 24-year-old artist and dishwasher, leading the pack, followed by 18-year-old singer Hardy and then 17-year-old Shaker High School junior VanDenburg. Their numbers are, respectively, +110, +150 and +350, meaning if you bet $100 and win, you'd be $110, $150 or $350 richer.
Meanwhile, GoldDerby.com updated its figures on the ABC reality singing competition Thursday, putting Hardy out front with odds of 24/25, followed by Aranda, 31/20, and VanDenberg, 9/1.
But with three days to go, there's still plenty of time for fluctuation, meaning it's still anyone's game.
The three "Idol" judges — Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie — have, at different moments, told each of the finalists that they're destined to win. Hardy has been compared to Elvis, Aranda to a young Jon Mayer, and VanDenberg to Kelly Clarkson, the original "American Idol."
But Sunday is another day, as Scarlett would say (I wonder who'd she vote for). And remember, there are still songs to be sung, and it's still up to America's vote that night.
All three finalists will sing solos, along with celebrity duets. The judges will also take their turns on stage.
The partial list of performers and songs, according to Entertainment Weekly, is:
- Hardy and Jon Pardy, a medley of “Night Shift” and “Dirt on My Boots”;
- VanDenburg and Dan + Shay, “All To Myself” and “Speechless”;
- The rest of the Top 10 — Laci Kaye Booth, Walker Burroughs, Wade Cota, Dimitrius Graham, Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon, Alyssa Raghu and Uche — with Richie;
- A Kool & The Gang medley of “Hollywood Swinging,” “Ladies Night” and “Celebrate” with the Top 10;
- Other duets with Kane Brown and Weezer;
- Former contestant Shayy, “Rise Up”;
- Former finalist Adam Lambert, his new single, “New Eyes,” and “Bohemian Rhapsody” with Dimitrius Graham;
- Carrie Underwood, her new single, “Southbound”;
- Daddy Yankee and Katy Perry, "Con Calma”;
- Kane Brown, “Good As You” and “Lost in the Middle of Nowhere” with Raghu;
- Katy Perry, “Unconditionally” with Harmon;
- Luke Bryan, “Knockin’ Boots” and “Every Breath You Take” with Booth;
- Lionel Richie, “Dancing on the Ceiling” with the Top 10;
- Montell Jordan, “This Is How We Do It” with Margie Mays and Austin Michael;
- Weezer, medley of “Africa,” “Take On Me” and “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” with Cota and Burroughs.
"American Idol's" three-hour finale airs at 7 p.m. Sunday on ABC.