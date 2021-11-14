Friends of Louisiana Public Broadcasting will honor six of the state's noteworthy residents as Louisiana Legends in 2022.
The newest Legends "have distinguished themselves in fields as diverse as philanthropy, science, sports, environmental conservation, and the humanities," a news release said.
The honorees are:
- Arthur Favre, CEO and founder of Performance Contractors and a philanthropist making extraordinary impacts to health care, medical research and education
- Dr. Saundra Yancy McGuire, retired assistant vice chancellor and professor emerita of chemistry at LSU and recipient of the Presidential Award for Excellence in Science, Mathematics and Engineering Mentoring
- Dr. Stephen McGuire, the James and Ruth Smith endowed emeritus professor of physics at Southern University and SU’s principal investigator to the LIGO Scientific Collaboration awarded the 2017 Nobel Prize in Physics
- Coach Paul Mainieri, retired LSU head baseball coach who led the Tigers to the 2009 national championship
- Valsin Marmillion, founder of Marmillion & Company and former managing director of America’s WETLAND Foundation
- Thomas Whitehead, expert and preservationist for the Clementine Hunter Collection
The newest legends will be honored at the annual gala and auction, a fundraiser for Friends, on Thursday, April 28, at Louisiana’s Old State Capitol.
The gala will include a sit-down dinner, a silent auction featuring items donated by the honorees, music and a live awards ceremony.
For information, visit lpb.org/friends/friends-home/louisiana-legends.