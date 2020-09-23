Louisiana's Archie Williams didn't capture the winner's title on NBC's "America's Got Talent" on Wednesday, but it was a night he won't soon forget.

Not only did the 60-year-old Baton Rouge native get to share a duet with one of his idols, he also got a royal shout-out.

In the two-hour live results show airing from Universal Studios in Hollywood, the top 10 finalists performed with some of their favorite singing stars. Gospel great Marvin Winans, who also accompanied on piano, sang his stirring "Everything You Touch is a Song" along with a clearly emotional Williams.

"Listening to you helped me get through (during his years in prison)," Williams told his idol. "Every song y’all sang just changed my whole life."

Winans, part of The Winans quartet out of Detroit, released "Everything You Touch" in 1984.

Later in the show, host Terry Crews told Williams he had a video message from someone special.

Sitting on her sofa, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, began, "Archie, we’ve been so touched by your songs and we’ve been cheering for you every week and not just because we’re partial to your name (the Duchess and Prince Harry's 1-year-old son also is named Archie). We're in your corner."

In the end, it was Stockton, California spoken word artist Brandon Leake who took home the top prize — $1 million, a headlining show in Las Vegas and a car.

Williams' story went viral when his original "AGT" audition aired in May, accompanied by his heart-wrenching account of spending 37 years in prison for crimes he did not commit.

Williams, who lived in New Orleans after his release from Angola in 2019, told The Advocate on Monday that he'd like to return to Baton Rouge and open his own boxing studio. Training young inmates was an outlet to pass the time in prison, Williams said.