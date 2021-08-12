The gorgeous, stately and historic homes of New Orleans will again be in the spotlight when "Selling the Big Easy" returns Friday, Sept. 10, for a second season on HGTV.
Premiere night will have back-to-back half-hour episodes airing at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Crescent City native and real estate agent Brittany Picolo-Ramos is back as well to host.
"The new 12-episode season follows Brittany and her full-service agency as they help families find the house of their dreams by showing them beautiful homes with the right amount of history and charm," a news release says. "She also helps clients stage and sell their homes for top dollar in the city’s vibrant real estate market. With an approachable and effervescent style, Brittany effortlessly guides clients through the buying and selling process while touting the enticing amenities that the Crescent City has to offer."
The premiere episode has Picolo-Ramos on the hunt for a property for first-time homebuyer Kristabelle and her daughter in the Uptown area of New Orleans. The host and her team also will stage a client’s renovated home, including decluttering a dream closet to show its true potential to buyers.
"Selling the Big Easy" is produced by EQ Media Group.
For more, visit HGTV.com/SellingtheBigEasy or follow @HGTV and #SellingtheBigEasy on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok. Fans also can follow Picolo-Ramos on Facebook and Instagram.