Tune in a little early for Thursday night's game between the Saints and the Atlanta Falcons in New Orleans to catch chef Emeril Lagasse creating an NFL-themed Thanksgiving feast.
The 7 p.m. show will air from Emeril's Tchoupitoulas Street restaurant, where, as the dinner is being prepared, Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews brings his "distinctive brand of New Orleans music capped by his own rendition of the 'Sunday Night Football' theme song backed by New Breed Brass Band," according to an NBC Sports news release.
The holiday night game, the Saint-Falcons' second meeting this season, is being presented as the Sunday Night Football “Thanksgiving Special,” thus Andrews' take on "Game On," usually belted out by Carrie Underwood.
“What better place to celebrate Thanksgiving than in a city that perpetually revels in food, family, and football,” Lagasse said. “We’re so happy to be a part of this Thanksgiving special and bring our traditions home to you. Who Dat?!”
“To me, food and music are the heartbeats of New Orleans,” Andrews added. “To experience one of the best chefs in the world live and up close while he is creating his unique dishes and to be the soundtrack to that was really incredible.”
Kickoff is at 7:20 p.m. from Mercedes-Benz Superdome. NBC Sports' sideline reporter Michele Tafoya will award the traditional postgame turkey legs and game balls, the release also said.
And don't leave the room at halftime — that turkey sandwich will just have to wait — because you won't want to miss performances by Southern University's Human Jukebox and Dancing Dolls, along with Grambling State University's "World Famed" marching band.
The game will air locally on WVLA, Channel 33 (cable Channel 3).
BBC visits La. chimps
"Sue Perkins and the Chimpanzee Sanctuary" will premiere at 8 p.m. Thursday on BBC America (cable Channel 225).
The documentary, part of a day of chimp-focused programming BBC America is calling “Chimpsgiving,” follows British writer and comedian Perkins’ visit to Chimp Haven in Keithville.
Chimp Haven, a 200-acre forested sanctuary southwest of Shreveport, is home to more than 260 chimpanzees retired from biomedical research.
In the documentary, a group of female chimps led by Jill prepares to be introduced to an all-male chimp group for the first time.
"For Pierre, the group’s alpha male who was removed from West Africa as a baby, it may be the first time he encounters female chimps," a news release says.
For more information, visit chimphaven.org or follow the facility on Twitter, @ChimpHaven.
'Nourish' host honored
Dr. Howard Conyers, of New Orleans, host of the web series, "Nourish,"' is one of Southern Living magazine's 25 “Southerners of the Year” for 2018.
Louisiana Public Broadcasting produces "Nourish" for PBS Digital Studios.
"Dr. Conyers is honored as 'both a NASA rocket scientist and barbecue evangelist' and his work researching and demonstrating traditional Southern barbecue techniques, 'feeds his soul and connects him to his family and community, who have done the same for generations,'" a news release says.
According to LPB, more than 12 million viewers around the world have watched “Nourish” episodes which have featured the Cochon de Lait festival in Mansura, a gumbo-cooking session with New Orleans legend Leah Chase, boudin-making with New Orleans chef Donald Link, and debating the ingredients of Carolina barbecue sauce with chef and Conyers’ Southern Living co-honoree Rodney Scott.
“Nourish” is co-produced by Conyers and LPB deputy director Christina Melton. It is filmed and edited by post-production supervisor Donald Washington and videographer Bennie Robertson. The series can be viewed at youtube.com/PBSNourish and facebook.com/PBSNourish.
'Admissions' on 'Square'
On the heels of LSU's new “holistic admissions” process instituted this fall, "Louisiana Public Square" will examine college entrance standards from several different perspectives on “An Eye on Admissions” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21, on WLPB, Channel 27 (cable Channel 12).
"The new admissions policy for incoming students relies more on essays and recommendations than on ACT and SAT scores and grade-point averages. Proponents of the move say it’s a better way to identify strong students while opening up opportunities for families unable to afford prep classes for standardized exams. Opponents say the move will increase student attrition and could endanger LSU’s flagship status," a news release says.
In January, the Board of Regents will begin auditing all of Louisiana’s public four-year colleges to measure compliance with the state's minimum admissions standards. The percentage of “exceptions” to the standards invoked by LSU under its new process was nearly double what the higher education board allows, the release also says.
Panelists for the show will be Jose Aviles, LSU Office of Academic Affairs; state Sen. Dan Claitor, R-Baton Rouge; Dr. James Henderson, University of Louisiana System president; and Mark Ballard, Capitol Bureau chief for The Advocate.
The program will also offer comments from F. King Alexander, LSU president; Ronnie Anderson, a member of the LSU Board of Supervisors; Patrick Gagen, an LSU senior and columnist for The Reveille student newspaper; Jeannine Kahn, vice president of academic affairs for the University of Louisiana System; Dana Schlotterer, assistant principal of The Runnels School; and James Wharton, former chancellor of LSU.
Beth Courtney, LPB CEO, and LPB news anchor André Moreau host the program. Visit lpb.org/publicsquare for more information.
"Louisiana Public Square" can also be heard on WRKF in Baton Rouge. Check the station website for a schedule.