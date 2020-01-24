If you didn't happen to catch their antics live when MTV's "Jersey Shore" gang did the Big Easy back in November, look for the edited version soon.
“Jersey Shore Family Vacation” Season 3 returns at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, two days after Mardi Gras wraps. The remainder of the season's episodes will feature the group hitting the road to New Jersey, New Orleans and Las Vegas.
From the looks of the latest trailer, set to Peaches & Herb's "Reunited," the gang who became celebrities on the original "Jersey Shore" — Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul 'Pauly D' Delvecchio, Jenni 'JWOWW' Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Angelina Pivarnick, Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi and Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino — still know how to party.
There's a bachelorette party for Pivarnick, a "divorced party" for Farley, and everybody's celebrating Sorrentino's freedom. He was released from prison in September after serving eight months for tax evasion.
"My probation officer's not going to like this," Sorrentino jokes in the sneak peek, as he stands in the French Quarter's Café du Monde, a white substance (only powdered sugar, of course) prominent on his black shirt.
"You're going out at 1 a.m. You have three kids. You're awesome," wife and mother Polizzi proclaims, wearing a white "We are NOLA" cap at times during the bar hopping.
"While Nicole and Deena continue to live their best ‘mommy’ lives, Jenni embraces her newly single life and Vinny is happily eating carbs again," a season synopsis states."Meanwhile, Ronnie’s quest for inner peace is always foiled because of his on-again/off-again relationship, DJ Pauly D is touring the country conquering the DJ world, and Angelina is gearing up to say ‘I do!’"
“Jersey Shore," the original reality series following eight housemates who quickly became pop culture celebrities, first premiered in 2009 and returned in 2018 to record ratings, according to MTV. The show spawned more hits for the network, including “Floribama Shore,” “Geordie Shore” (UK), “Gandia Shore” (Spain), “Warsaw Shore” (Poland), “Acapulco Shore” (Mexico) and “Super Shore.”
Catch up on previous “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” Season 3 episodes during an all-day marathon, also on Feb. 27, leading up to the premiere.