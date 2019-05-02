As Cindy Hardy said on Facebook Thursday, "Oh, it's starting to get real ya'll!!!!!"
Now that son Laine Hardy has reached "American Idol's" top 6, the reality of how close the Livingston teen is to winning the "Idol" title is sinking in for his family, friends and the community.
If 18-year-old Hardy advances to the top 3, he and the other two finalists will get to fly home for a quick visit before returning to Los Angeles for the ABC reality singing competition's finale on Sunday, May 19.
"Get Ready to Party with a Hardy!! Remember to vote on Sundays for your hometown boy Laine on 'American Idol'!" the Town of Livingston posted on its Facebook page Thursday. "He needs our support, to push him into the finals, so we can celebrate with him at the Homecoming Parade. If he gets through to the FINALS … Homecoming Parade will be on Tuesday, May 14. More details to come……………… #partywithahardy #voteforlaine."
Traditionally, "Idol" finalists' hometowns throw parades during their pre-finale visits. Westlake native Joshua Ledet got one in 2012, and likewise for Lafayette's MacKenzie Bourg in 2016.
So Livingston is already in the planning stages for its possible celebration.
But two more "Idol" episodes come before that, at 7 p.m. Sunday and May 12.
On Sunday night's show, Hardy will get some help from fellow Louisiana native and former "Idol" hopeful Lauren Daigle. The Grammy-winning Christian artist is serving as the episode's celebrity guest mentor.
With Daigle's guidance, the contestants will be performing one "inspirationally powerful 'showstopper' song," according to the show synopsis. They'll also take on one song that was performed at 1969's Woodstock music festival.
"American Idol" airs at 7 p.m. Sunday on ABC (cable Channel 5 in Baton Rouge and Lafayette, and cable Channel 11 in New Orleans).