Lane Hardy can't sing a lick.
There, it's out there.
Now before the angry calls, emails and letters to the editor commence, let's be clear that this is Lane Hardy, not Laine Hardy, the 2019 "American Idol" winner from Livingston.
Yes, there's another Lane Hardy (Lane without the "i"), and he lives in nearby Tickfaw.
"I can't sing at all, lol," said Hardy 2, as we'll call him for simplicity's sake.
But like the 18-year-old singer, Hardy 2 is a popular guy.
"Yeah, people message me on Facebook. I get a lot of friend requests, people asking me to come sing with them," the 20-year-old Hardy 2 said in his first media interview.
And when Hardy 2 was between jobs recently and posted his yard work listing on the Facebook group "Livingston Parish, Louisiana – Buy – Sell – Anything," group members couldn't help but have a little fun.
"Anyone need any yard work done?," Hardy 2 posted. "I'm 19. I've been working in the plants but I'm laid off … anything helps."
"What's the chances of 2 Lane Hardy's (sic) in Livingston? I'd say 100%," one person said.
"I'm the Lane Hardy from Tickfaw (laughing emoji)," he replied.
"I was about to say. American idol (sic) not paying there (sic) winners good enough apparently lol," another said.
"I'm guessing American Idol didn't work out huh? LOL," still another joked.
Hardy 2 said he did get a yard mowing job or two after the post. The better news is, he has started a new job at Criterion Catalysts & Technologies in Port Allen.
The certified pipe fitter and the "American Idol" winner have more things in common than just their names.
Both like country music, in Hardy 2's case, Luke Combs, Jon Langston and Brooks & Dunn are among his favorites.
In their free time, both enjoy boating, hunting and fishing. And both drive a truck.
Hardy 2 said he first heard about Laine Hardy when he auditioned for 2018's "American Idol." The two have never met, he said, adding that he doesn't think they're related.
Hardy 2 said he hasn't seen the "Idol" winner perform in person but will probably be in the crowd the next time that Hardy puts on a local show.