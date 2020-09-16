If you're keeping score, it's the 10th episode of the 11th season of Lifetime reality series "Married at First Sight." The five Louisiana couples have been married three weeks, and none has called it quits thus far.
After first meeting each other at the altar and with their honeymoons to Mexico just memories now, the "Married" pairs have settled into their Gotham Lofts apartments in New Orleans' Warehouse District. They're navigating day-to-day life, continuing to learn things about each other and exploring the possibility that they could indeed be a match. The clock is ticking, as in just a few weeks, the couples must decide it they're staying in the marriages or moving on separately.
Under the heading of recent random revelations:
- Olivia and Brett's cats prefer to "party" between 3 and 4 a.m.
- When Bennett is under the weather, he wants ginger and honey tea. Amelia obliges.
- Henry likes to golf. Christina likes to dance. Now they like to do both together.
- Miles saw a fresh artichoke for the first time while makin' groceries with Karen.
- Amani and Woody enjoy some pampering. Manis and pedis will be on their regular to-do lists.
Here's how Lifetime describes Wednesday night's "Dealbreakers" episode: "As the headaches of domestic life start to dampen the romance of being married at first sight, our couples' question — and, in some cases, test — their relationships. Tempers flare when a husband confides in someone else's wife, and a "runaway bride" comes home to face the consequences."
"Married at First Sight" airs at 7 p.m. on Lifetime (cable Channel 26 in Baton Rouge and Lafayette, and cable Channel 34 in New Orleans).