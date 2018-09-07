An open casting call for background actors for Kirsten Dunst's new YouTube Premium series will take place Monday at South Slidell Library's meeting room, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive in Slidell.
Filming for "On Becoming a God in Central Florida!" will start Oct. 1 and run through February in the metro New Orleans area.
Monday's open call from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. is for new registrants to the company Central Casting Louisiana. Once registered, background actors will be considered to work on any project Central casts, including the Durst project.
Those unable to make Monday's auditions can still register at Central's New Orleans office, 1450 Poydras St., Suite 1420, at 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. (adults and minors) and 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. (minors only) Monday-Thursday.
For more info, visit CentralCasting.com.