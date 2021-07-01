A New Orleans act hopes to impress the "America’s Got Talent" judges on Tuesday's episode.
The two-hour show airs at 7 p.m. on NBC — WVLA, Channel 33 (cable Channel 3 in Baton Rouge), KLAF, Channel 15 (cable Channel 3 in Lafayette) and WDSU, Channel 6 (cable Channel 7 in New Orleans).
"The danger act features Gigi Deluxe and 20-year-old daughter Devon, who is her human target, much to the horror of Gigi’s ex-husband and Devon’s father, an emergency room doctor," the episode synopsis said.
Gigi is described on YouTube as a professional sword swallower and archer.
Last season, New Orleans singer Archie Williams made it to the "AGT" finals with his soulful voice and moving story of his wrongful incarceration and successful fight for freedom.
Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum are again in the judges' chairs for the summer reality talent competition series' 16th season. Terry Crews hosts.
For more info, visit http://www.nbc.com/agt. Viewers can also follow the series on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.