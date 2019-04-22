It was Disney night, but it was also Laine Hardy's night on "American Idol" Sunday night.
Not only did the "Idol" judges discuss the possibility that the Livingston singer "might win this whole thing" after his performance of "Oo De Lally" from Disney's animated feature "Robin Hood," but the 18-year-old Hardy also took the first spot in the "Top 8" announcements at show's end. Two of the remaining 10 singers were sent home.
"You have found your wheelhouse," judge Lionel Richie said of Hardy's rendition of the Disney tune. "Perfect song. Straight down the alley."
"Remember when I said you could win it this time?" judge Katy Perry asked Hardy. "Don't forget it."
Backstage, a beaming Hardy said, "It's an adrenaline rush. I don't know how I feel right now."
Hardy also got to spend the day at Disneyland with older sister, Brittany Banta. Snippets of the contestants with a family member at the amusement park were incorporated into last night's show, as well as their mentor sessions with actress Rebel Wilson.
On Monday night's 7 p.m. show, viewers will get to see never-before-seen clips and extras in the "Meet the Finalists" episode. The competition continues on April 28.
