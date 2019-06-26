Veteran actor Matthew Modine is running for president.
No, not that president, but president of SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists).
Modine ("Full Metal Jacket," "Stranger Things," "And The Band Played On") will appear at "Bayou Fundraiser" from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at Seven Three Distilling Company, 301 N. Claiborne Ave., New Orleans.
The event, sponsored by NOLA Slate for Change Committee, will offer special guests, libations and food.
Admission for Union members is $25, general admission $50, payable at the door or in advance at ModineBayouFR.com. Modine also invites any out-of-town actors working in New Orleans to be his personal guests for the fundraiser.
The American labor union SAG-AFTRA has about 160,000 members worldwide who are film and television actors, journalists, radio personalities, recording artists, singers, voice actors and other media professionals.
Among those supporting Modine's candidacy is Louisiana native, actor and SAG-AFTRA member Louis Herthum.
"Hailing from Louisiana, the place where I got my start in the business, it is particularly important to me to see those who are following their dreams of being able to make their living working as actors, stunt persons or background artists be able to do so," Herthum said Tuesday. "And possibly most important, to do so in a safe and secure environment, which includes the absence of sexual abuse of any kind.
"We need new leadership," Herthum continued. "Matthew, as an actor for 40 years, understands what actors need and what we're losing in these negotiations (with producers)."
Shrinking residuals and a pension plan in trouble are just two of the many challenges veteran actors as well as those just starting out in the business are facing, Herthum said.
Modine is running against incumbent Gabrielle Carteris (actress, "Beverly Hills, 90210"), who's held the post since 2016. As vice president, she stepped into the presidency that year after the death of then-president, actor Ken Howard.